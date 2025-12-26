Terrorist who killed 2 near Afula resided in Israel illegally, was employed by an Israeli citizen, i24NEWS told

Security officials investigating when Ahmad Abu al-Rub, a 37-year-old resident of the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya, entered Israel

Yinon Shalom Yatach
Yinon Shalom Yatach ■ i24NEWS Military Correspondent
1 min read
1 min read
Terrorist who murdered 2 Israelis in terror spree in northern Israel
Terrorist who murdered 2 Israelis in terror spree in northern Israel Official handout photo

The Palestinian responsible for Friday's fatal ramming-stabbing spree is named Ahmad Abu al-Rub, a 37-year-old resident of the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya. 

Video poster
Palestinian terrorists: IDF prepares for security threats in West Bank

An Israeli security source told i24NEWS that from an initial investigation it emerges that "the terrorist was employed by an Israeli citizen for an unknown period of time. The security establishment is investigating when and how he crossed, and if the man was employed by the citizen on a regular basis."

"We will emphasize the serious risks of employing illegal residents," the security source added. 

This article received 0 comments

Comments