Terrorist who killed 2 near Afula resided in Israel illegally, was employed by an Israeli citizen, i24NEWS told

The Palestinian responsible for Friday's fatal ramming-stabbing spree is named Ahmad Abu al-Rub, a 37-year-old resident of the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya.

An Israeli security source told i24NEWS that from an initial investigation it emerges that "the terrorist was employed by an Israeli citizen for an unknown period of time. The security establishment is investigating when and how he crossed, and if the man was employed by the citizen on a regular basis."

"We will emphasize the serious risks of employing illegal residents," the security source added.