Families of the abductees held in Gaza for over 400 days continued a series of demonstrations demanding that Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sign the hostage-ceasefire deal.

Protesters, rallying in front of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, say that the hostages will not be able to survive another winter in captivity, following a medical report The Hostages and Missing Families Forum's health team released earlier on Wednesday. According to the report, some of the abductees have lost around half of their body weight due to the lack of food in captivity.

Amos Ben Garshom

"We don't need a medical report to know the obvious: the hostages will not survive the freezing cold in the tunnels in Gaza. While Netanyahu and his team are busy with consciousness operations against the country's citizens, 101 abductees are dying in impossible conditions," read the statement shared by the organizers.

"This week, we saw Sasha Trupanov, there are dozens in Gaza who are still alive, who can be brought home before it's too late. There are dozens more who need to return to a proper burial."

"Netanyahu gave up on the hostages for an endless war; he sacrificed the country for his extremist partners," stated the protesters. They are demanding immediate signing of the deal that would put an end to the Gaza war.

According to the statement by the organizers, family members of hostages Avner Goren and late Maya Goren, Ofer Kalderon and late Yoram Metzger joined the rally.