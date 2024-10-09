Two Israeli civilians dead after Hezbollah rocket attack in Haifa | LIVE BLOG
Russia says Hezbollah remains operational despite Israeli strikes
The Russian Foreign Ministry made a notable statement on Wednesday regarding the situation in the Middle East. According to Moscow, Hezbollah maintains its organizational structure and chain of command intact, despite the strikes carried out by Israel.
🚨 Warning sirens sound in southern Israeli towns, near Gaza
MDA: two dead following missile attack from Hezbollah on Kiryat Shmona
Emergency medical personnel from MDA confirmed the deaths of a man and woman, both around 40, after assessing them at the scene. MDA medic Aviad Hertz reported that they arrived promptly after receiving reports of casualties and found the victims unconscious with shrapnel wounds.