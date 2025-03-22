U.S. issues renewed travel warnings for Israel

The U.S. State Department on Saturday issued a travel warning for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza on Saturday, at the same time as the Jerusalem-based U.S. embassy issued a similar warning for the Israeli capital.

Both statements cited escalating security risks amid renewed rocket attacks from the jihadist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, as well as protests against the government.

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” the embassy's alert stated. “Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings, be aware of your surroundings and know the location of the nearest shelter in case of a red alert.”

U.S. citizens were further advised of the "continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness," due to the "current evolving security situation, including the resumption of red alerts and large-scale demonstrations."