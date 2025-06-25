US and Iran restarting nuclear program discussions, says Wikoff | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Israel confirmed Wednesday that it has agreed to a ceasefire proposal following 12 days of escalating conflict with Iran. In an official statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel had "achieved all of the objectives of the operation in Iran — and much more," signaling a halt to the intense military campaign that included strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Just hours earlier, a deadly missile strike hit the sixth floor of an apartment building in Be’er Sheva, killing four people after a direct hit on two bomb shelters. Meanwhile, the IDF announced it had intercepted two drones launched from Iran earlier Tuesday, stopping them outside Israeli territory before they could reach their targets. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high as both sides assess the aftermath and next steps.

