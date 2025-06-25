US and Iran restarting nuclear program discussions, says Wikoff | LIVE BLOG
Two drones apparently launched from Iran were intercepted Tuesday evening outside Israeli territory
Israel confirmed Wednesday that it has agreed to a ceasefire proposal following 12 days of escalating conflict with Iran. In an official statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel had "achieved all of the objectives of the operation in Iran — and much more," signaling a halt to the intense military campaign that included strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Just hours earlier, a deadly missile strike hit the sixth floor of an apartment building in Be’er Sheva, killing four people after a direct hit on two bomb shelters. Meanwhile, the IDF announced it had intercepted two drones launched from Iran earlier Tuesday, stopping them outside Israeli territory before they could reach their targets. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high as both sides assess the aftermath and next steps.
Witkoff: U.S. and Iran restarting nuclear talks
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff tells Fox News that Washington and Tehran are in the early stages of renewed discussions on Iran’s nuclear program — both directly and through intermediaries. Despite recent hostilities, he says the talks are “promising” and could lead to a comprehensive peace deal.
"Our bombing campaign destroyed Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons. Our colossal bombs hit exactly the right spot on every target and worked perfectly," Trump said.
Two drones launched Tuesday morning from Iran toward Israel were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force Tuesday evening, the IDF announced. The drones were shot down outside Israeli borders, according to the army. The IDF believes the aircraft were launched in the morning, simultaneously with Iranian ballistic missile barrages. This late interception is explained by the time it takes drones to travel the distance between Iran and Israel, which requires several hours of flight. This drone attack is therefore part of Iran's morning offensive, but with a delayed arrival time compared to ballistic missiles, which reach their targets in a few minutes.