The US, Cyprus, Greece and Israel have agreed to launch a new energy partnership intended to support natural gas development and protect energy infrastructure in the eastern Mediterranean.

US energy secretary Chris Wright signed a declaration of intent with Cypriot energy minister Michael Damianos, Greek environment and energy minister Stavros Papastavrou and Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter. The initiative will be anchored by a new Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center at Rice University in Houston.

The center is intended to serve as a forum for government, industry and academic co-operation, with a focus on gas development, US liquefied natural gas infrastructure, regional energy transport networks, grid reliability, research, technology development and workforce training.

The agreement builds on the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, passed by Congress in 2019, which sought to strengthen US energy ties with regional allies and counter Russian and Chinese influence. Its location in Houston is intended to connect eastern Mediterranean officials with the US energy industry and technical expertise.

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Wright said the eastern Mediterranean was becoming increasingly important for global energy development. Papastavrou called the agreement a “historic moment” for the 3+1 grouping of Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the US, saying it would deepen strategic co-operation and improve regional connectivity.

Israel’s official account on X described the agreement as “a major step forward” in strengthening regional co-operation and building “a more secure and connected Eastern Mediterranean.”

Details of the center's funding and timetable have not yet been announced.