US House approves war powers resolution halting military actions against Iran | LIVE BLOG
In a vote 218-208, a handful of Republicans including Reps. Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson joined Democrats to end Trump's military campaign against Iran
According to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, ‘If Israel strikes Beirut, it will be a return to war. The war stops in both Iran and Lebanon, or not at all.’ This statement comes as Iran declares that no decision between Iran and the US will be made without Lebanon being a part of the deal. This comes as Israel continues its campaign through Southern Lebanon, going so far as to threatening attacks on Hezbollah-controlled suburbs near Beirut. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah persist despite confirmation of a conversation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Trump called the PM “f******* crazy,” for the strikes on Lebanon despite the former calling a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Kuwait summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires and designated two Iranian diplomats as persona non grata following overnight attacks. Kuwait claims to have intercepted 30 Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran during Wednesday's attack, which authorities described as "criminal Iranian aggression." READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
US Senator Chris Van Hollen calls for release of an American citizen arrested by IDF
The IDF arrested Sama Safi, 20, among others at Birzeit University earlier this week, suspected of “promoting terrorist activities and additional terrorism-related activities”
Hollen says the IDF "took her without explanation," and claims that she is being held without charges. He's calling on Ambassador Mike Huckabee and US Secretary Marco Rubio to ensure her immediate release
Yesterday's Declaration of Principles between Israel and the Lebanese government in Washington - mediated and committed by the US - is an expression of the reality we have created in Lebanon so far
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz released a statement praising Israel’s military operation in Lebanon as well as the near negotiated deal between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the United States. That deal includes a statement on the goal of disarming Hezbollah, a ceasefire for the early withdrawal of Hezbollah terrorists from all areas south of the Litani, the creation of a demilitarized zone, and a freedom of action for Israel with American backing to attack Beirut in response to firing on Israeli settlements and territory
“How quickly are the pilot zones going to be implemented and how long will Israel wait to wait in each zone to see if it’s successful enough before moving on?”
i24NEWS Senior US Correspondent Mike Wagenheim asks Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s US ambassador
https://x.com/i/web/status/2062386093631095042
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Senior Hamas official Mohammad Nazzal says Hamas did not postpone its participation in talks in Cairo because a date has not yet been set
Speaking with Al-Jazeera Mubasher, Nazzal said “the political option remains viable” through negotiations and communication with the concerned parties, including the United States
According to an IDF initial report, sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration were sounded in the area of Arab al-Aramshe