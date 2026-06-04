US House approves war powers resolution halting military actions against Iran | LIVE BLOG

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, ‘If Israel strikes Beirut, it will be a return to war. The war stops in both Iran and Lebanon, or not at all.’ This statement comes as Iran declares that no decision between Iran and the US will be made without Lebanon being a part of the deal. This comes as Israel continues its campaign through Southern Lebanon, going so far as to threatening attacks on Hezbollah-controlled suburbs near Beirut. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah persist despite confirmation of a conversation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Trump called the PM “f******* crazy,” for the strikes on Lebanon despite the former calling a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Kuwait summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires and designated two Iranian diplomats as persona non grata following overnight attacks. Kuwait claims to have intercepted 30 Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran during Wednesday's attack, which authorities described as "criminal Iranian aggression." READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY