Victims of terrorist attack in northern Israel named as Aviv Maor, 18, and Shimshon Mordechai, 68

Aviv Maor, 18, and Shimshon Mordechai, 68, were named as the victims in a deadly spree by a Palestinian terrorist on Friday.

The Palestinian assailant, named as Ahmad Abu al-Rub, 37, was shot and wounded by a civilian at the scene and taken to hospital.

The attack began in the northern Israeli city of Beit She’an, with the terrorist ramming his car into a 16-year-old boy, who was lightly wounded, and then, fatally, into Shimshon.

He then drove to Kibbutz Ein Harod, where he exited the vehicle and stabbed Maor to death.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to mount a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank town of Qabaitya, where the terrorist came from, to thwart any further attacks.

An Israeli security source told i24NEWS that from an initial investigation it emerges that "the terrorist was employed by an Israeli citizen for an unknown period of time. The security establishment is investigating when and how he crossed, and if the man was employed by the citizen on a regular basis."

"We will emphasize the serious risks of employing illegal residents," the security source added.