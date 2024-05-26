Starting June 1, 2024, Israel will require visitors from visa-exempt countries to obtain electronic travel authorization (ETA-IL) before entering the country.

This new system mirrors those already in place in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The rollout will begin with a pilot phase on June 1 for citizens of the United States and Germany. By July 1, 2024, the requirement will extend to other visa-exempt countries, including France. The system will be fully implemented for all visa-exempt travelers from August 1, 2024.

French tourists, along with other nationals who do not hold Israeli passports, will need to apply for this authorization online. The ETA-IL, once obtained, will be valid for two years or until the applicant's passport expires, whichever comes first.

The Israeli immigration website states that the purpose of the authorization is to ensure there are no impediments for passengers boarding flights to Israel. If an application is denied, applicants will be directed to a service center for assistance in understanding the reasons for denial and receiving appropriate guidance.