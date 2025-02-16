Watch the INSS 18th Annual International Conference Live on i24NEWS

The 18th Annual International Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) is set to take place on February 25, 2025, at the Smolarz Auditorium in Tel Aviv University. This premier event will bring together top Israeli and international policymakers, defense experts, and academics to discuss the most pressing national security challenges Israel faces today.

This year’s conference will focus on key security and political issues, including scenarios for ending the multi-front war, the release of the hostages, and the future of the Gaza Strip amidst the policies of the second Trump presidency. Other topics include the impact of a prolonged war on Israeli society and its increasing strain on the security forces, as well as Israel’s regional and international role in countering the Iranian-led "Axis of Resistance" and Iran's nuclear program.

For the full program: the Conference's website

A high-profile lineup of speakers is expected, including former defense minister Benny Gantz, former health minister Yuli Edelstein, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, and current Israeli Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, alongside leading INSS senior experts such as Sima Shine, Dr. Carmit Valensi, Dr. Raz Zimmt and Major General (res.) Tamir Hayman. Adding an international perspective, former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters, and Chinese Ambassador to Israel Junzheng Xiao will contribute their insights into Israel’s evolving global alliances.

The conference agenda is packed with hard-hitting discussions, expert lectures, and exclusive interviews. The morning session will open with a panel on military force-building after October 7, exploring the long-term social and strategic implications of Israel’s ongoing war efforts. A critical discussion on the hostage negotiations will follow, examining the security and societal effects of the prolonged crisis.

One of the day’s most anticipated sessions will be "On the Brink: The Battle Against Iran’s Nuclear Program," which will bring together intelligence and military experts to assess the imminent threats posed by Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Equally pressing is the future of Gaza, with a panel on the steps required to prevent Hamas from rebuilding and reestablishing its military capabilities.

Beyond military affairs, the conference will address the erosion of Israel’s international standing and explore the necessary strategies to counter growing delegitimization efforts and antisemitic rhetoric worldwide. An expert lecture on AI development in Israel will highlight the challenges and opportunities in maintaining technological supremacy, a key element in modern warfare.

The INSS Annual Conference is more than just a meeting of minds - it is a critical forum shaping Israel’s national security agenda. With live broadcasts on the I24News website, exclusive interviews, and deep strategic discussions, this year’s event will provide unparalleled insight into the future of Israel’s defense, diplomacy, and resilience.