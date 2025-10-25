'We won't forget hostages who died in Hamas captivity': Rubio meets families of slain U.S.-Israelis

Families of the late Itay Chen and Omer Neutra meet with Marco Rubio and Mike Huckabee in Jerusalem

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
Families of hostages Itay Chen and Omer Neutra meet with Marco Rubio and Mike Huckabee
Families of hostages Itay Chen and Omer Neutra meet with Marco Rubio and Mike HuckabeePhoto from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Rounding off his quick trip to Israel on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the families of murdered U.S.-Israeli hostages Itay Chen and Omer Neutra. The top U.S. diplomat was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1982053259276673165

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

"We will not forget the lives of the hostages who died in the captivity of Hamas," Rubio said. 

Captain Omer Neutra, 21, a lone soldier from New York and tank commander in the 7th Armored Brigade, was killed after being abducted by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023.

Video poster
Long Island park named after slain soldier Omer Neutra

Sergeant Itai Chen, 19, from Netanya, was killed during the October 7 attack; it is presumed his lifeless body was then carried off to Gaza. 

Video poster
Trump to speak to Qatar PM on hostage-ceasefire deal

At present the bodies of 13 deceased hostages remain in Gaza, with some uncertainty regarding whether the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas can recover all the remains. 

Likewise, there are conflicting reports regarding whether any bodies would be returned later on Saturday.  

This article received 0 comments

Comments