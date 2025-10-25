'We won't forget hostages who died in Hamas captivity': Rubio meets families of slain U.S.-Israelis

Rounding off his quick trip to Israel on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the families of murdered U.S.-Israeli hostages Itay Chen and Omer Neutra. The top U.S. diplomat was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

"We will not forget the lives of the hostages who died in the captivity of Hamas," Rubio said.

Captain Omer Neutra, 21, a lone soldier from New York and tank commander in the 7th Armored Brigade, was killed after being abducted by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023.

Sergeant Itai Chen, 19, from Netanya, was killed during the October 7 attack; it is presumed his lifeless body was then carried off to Gaza.

At present the bodies of 13 deceased hostages remain in Gaza, with some uncertainty regarding whether the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas can recover all the remains.

Likewise, there are conflicting reports regarding whether any bodies would be returned later on Saturday.