Benjamin Achimeir, 14, was killed in terror attack, Israeli authorities say

The teenager went missing on Friday morning

14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir, who went missing in the West Bank on April 12, 2024. (Israel Police)
A search party found the lifeless body of a 14-year-old Israeli boy who went missing on Friday morning, after going out to graze cattle near Jerusalem.

Israeli military and security authorities said that he was killed in a terrorist attack and that a search for the perpetrators was underway. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the authorities will catch anyone involved in the attack.

Israeli media reported that the announcement sparked clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank. 

