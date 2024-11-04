WSJ: Iranian officials say next attack on Israel to be 'more aggressive'

Iran is briefing officials in the region that it is planning "a complex response involving even more powerful warheads and other weapons," according to Iranian and Arab officials cited by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Iran has told Arab diplomats that its conventional army would be involved in addition to the paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that normally deals with Israel-related security matters.

“Our military lost people, so they need to respond,” an Iranian official told WSJ, adding the attack would likely target Israeli military facilities “but much more aggressively than last time.”