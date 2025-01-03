Houthi missile triggering sirens throughout central Israel intercepted, causing no casualties

Shrapnel from the interceptor lands in Israeli town of Modiin

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
An interceptor rocket falls near the Israeli town of Modi'in
An interceptor rocket falls near the Israeli town of Modi'in Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

This article received 0 comments

Comments