Israeli artist who adds color and direction to the animated world

Ehud Landsberg, an Israeli artist who adds color to the animated movie and television universe, is also taking on directing responsibilities along with his own animated short film.

Landsberg sat down with i24NEWS to discuss his inspirations and new role as a Series Director.

“I studied in Bezalel Academy [of Art and Design] in Jerusalem. I just naturally gravitated towards animation,” the animator-director said.

From Disney’s Vampirina to Nick Jr.’s Zach and Quack, Landsberg is a prominent figure in the animated industry.

On top of his animation duties, Landsberg recently directed several episodes of Transformers: Cyververse for Hasbro.

“When I was a kid, I had a dream to work on two shows. One was The A-Team, and the second was Transformers,” he recalled.

“I gave it my all because I felt a personal sense of responsibility to make sure I help shepherd Transformers in a good direction.”

His personal passion stems back to his childhood, growing up in a small town in Israel surrounded by bees.

“My grandfather had a beekeeping business, which he gave to my parents… The bees and my knowledge about them turned out to be a big inspiration for me.”

Landsberg explained to i24NEWS that he noticed the similarities between the behavior of bees and the rigid social structure of bee communities to those of samurai warriors in feudal Japan.

“All the individual bee does is devote its life to serve the collective.”

He recently designed and directed his own animated short The Sunflower Soldier, which has a female main character to represent the intrinsic “girl-power” of bees.