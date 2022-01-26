Disney Plus to launch in Israel by summer 2022

The service will launch in 42 new countries and 11 new territories around the world

The Disney Plus streaming platform is set to launch in Israel this summer, the Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday.

The media giant said the service will launch in 42 new countries and 11 new territories around the world.

Among them are Poland, Yemen, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Lebanon, and the Vatican.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483856343249276928 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The streaming service’s price in Israel was not mentioned, but according to estimates published by Ynetnews, a subscription should cost between $11 and $13 per month.

Disney Plus will also feature the new general entertainment content brand Star with catalog access from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more.

The content will have Hebrew subtitles.

Disney Plus launched in fall 2019 in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands and has 118 million subscribers.

In Israel, the service will compete with rival services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, all with tailored content for local audiences.