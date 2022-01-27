Israel: Report links anti-Covid protests and antisemitism

Yad Vashem's chairman Dayan says 'Covid brought Holocaust trivialization to a summit'

Anti-Covid demonstrators who draw comparisons between health regulations and the Holocaust are contributing to rising antisemitism worldwide, a report from Israel’s government found.

The report, a 152-page review compiled by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry, said a number of protestors are also “consuming and disseminating anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that Jews are responsible for the crisis and are using it for oppression, global domination, economic gain, etc.”

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai explained how protestors utilizing Holocaust imagery may minimize the gravity of the genocide and contribute to attacks on Jews.

“There are people so fraught with hate who can, when faced with such imagery, be tipped over into action,” the official told Reuters.

A number of politicians in the United States joined in on the comparisons - including Georgia’s Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who drew backlash from the American Jewish Congress after she likened a mask mandate enacted on the US House of Representatives to Nazi-era policies.

“Covid brought Holocaust trivialization to a summit," Dani Dayan, chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, said.

"Things like that, sometimes done by politicians, by public figures, are despicable and Yad Vashem is very clear in demanding those persons retract," the chairman stressed.