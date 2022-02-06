Singer Michael Ben David to represent Israel at Eurovision

The 25-year-old Petah Tikvah local will head to Turin, Italy, for the 2022 international contest

Michael Ben David, winner of “The X Factor Israel,” is set to represent the country at May’s Eurovision Song Contest after beating three competitors in the show’s grand finale.

The singer, a 25-year-old Petah Tikvah local, will head to Turin, Italy, for the 2022 international contest and compete with his song “I.M.”

“I.M.” contains themes of self-acceptance, and is a fitting anthem for Ben David, who spoke candidly throughout “The X Factor Israel” about the challenges he faced coming out as gay to his mother and being bullied as a child, the Eurovision website explained.

During “The X Factor Israel,” Ben David faced off against fellow competitors Sapir Saban, Inbal Bibi, and Eli Huli with close results - the singer narrowly surpassed the ranking of Huli, the second closest contestant, with a score of 214 to 213, according to the Eurovision website.

He follows Israel’s 2021 Eurovision contestant Eden Alene, who finished in 17th place overall but made history by performing a B6 whistle note, the highest note ever sung during the competition.

Israel first joined the Eurovision competition in 1973 - becoming the first non-European country to participate in the contest.

The country has won Eurovision four times since entering, most recently in 2018 with Netta Barzilai’s performance of “Toy” in Portugal.