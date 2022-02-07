Maiden’s Farm: Women who learned farming 100 years ago in Israel

'It’s a beautiful scene from a film that was considered lost for many years'

Rare videos released by the Jerusalem Cinematheque revealed a groundbreaking initiative to bring Zionist women to a collective farm in Israel over 100 years ago.

‘The Maiden’s Farm,’ a 1913 video showing a group of women working in the field, and a story that began on the Kinneret Courtyard in northern Israel.

“It’s a beautiful scene from a film that was considered lost for many years,” Hila Avraham, director of the Digitization and Preservation Program at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, told i24NEWS.

In 1909, a group of Jews integrated during the second wave of Jewish immigration of the early 20th century.

Among them was Hannah Meisel, an expert on agronomy, who in 1910 established a farm only for women.

“She explained that, if the women will stay in the kitchen all day long, without a job, they will want to be part of the economy. We can’t develop the economy without women,” tour guide Asaf Lodanter told i24NEWS.

One of the more notable members of the 1911 class was Rachel Bluwstein, one of the most iconic poets in Hebrew culture.

Life was difficult on the farm - the group faced looters, hot weather, and poor conditions.

In 1917, as world War II broke out, the farm shut down.

A century later, a group of women in northern Israel is following in the footsteps of Meisel with the help of the HaYogev Organization, an initiative that provides assistance to Israeli farmers in the Galilee district.

All the participants are young women.

“The farming business is very masculine, so I think we’re paving a way for change,” said Elkana Cohen, founder of the HaYogev Organization.