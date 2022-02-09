Victim of the Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' speaks to i24NEWS

'When you are this type of sociopath, they're very good at adapting to become a person that you like'

The story of an Israeli conman has become a Netflix hit, with the documentary "Tinder Swindler" trending in the country. A victim of Simon Leviev spoke to i24NEWS to discuss her experience with him and the film.

Pernilla Sjoholm was conned into giving Leviev tens of thousands of dollars after developing a friendship with him on the dating app Tinder.

When asked what gave her the strength to fight him and come forward with her story, Sjoholm replied, "To be honest, it was the feeling that I felt when I got a contact that this had been going for such a long time."

"For me as a person and the way I am, I would never allow myself to go back to sleep and sleep well at night without thinking that I have done absolutely everything in my power to stop this and prevent this and so no one else would get hurt."

Sjolhom was asked how a person could get conned into giving up a large amount of money.

"For me, he became a very good friend. You have to remember, when you are this type of sociopath, they're very good at adapting to become a person that you like."

She explains she felt an almost "instant connection" with Leviev and that he started to defraud her after eight months.

When asked about her hopes for the impact of the documentary, she replied,

"Well, of course, the impact that I hope for is that he's going to jail for many years and that he never comes out."