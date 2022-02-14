Israeli nonprofit teaches African refugees how to code

'There are people that are talented in this community, and we know that they have a lot to offer'

An Israeli nonprofit is helping to create job opportunities for African refugees living in the "Start-Up Nation" by providing them with free programming classes.

PresenTense, a nonprofit based in Israel, partnered with the country’s refugee aid center to open free coding courses in southern Tel Aviv.

“I’m working in a hotel - I’m a sous-chef, so sometimes I work like 10 hours, sometimes its 11, 12,” Jaah Adam, a refugee from Sudan participating in the program, told i24NEWS.

Though he works lengthy shifts, Adam still takes time to attend coding classes after work.

“It’s really so hard, but I’m trying to do my best and to improve my skills… I will not give up,” the student said.

Around 28,000 refugees live in Israel, arriving from countries like Sudan or Eritrea.

Many are employed within the hospitality or food sectors, African Refugee Development Center CEO Or-Mor Yosef explained, and a number of refugee workers lost their jobs there when the Covid pandemic began.

“We know that there are people that are talented in this community, and we know that they have a lot to offer,” Yosef told i24NEWS.

Charles Opwonya, another program participant, already created his own Facebook page since joining the course - Soccer Scoop, a soccer news page with over 140,000 followers.

He hopes that the course will provide him with the skills to succeed outside of the classroom with his firm.

“I want to build a website on my own, I want to run it and drive a lot of visitors and make this company a very big company,” Opwonya said.