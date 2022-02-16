Jerusalem Art Book Fair celebrates mastery of bookbinding

'There’s a renaissance. One of our mottos is Print Is Not Dead, and we truly believe it'

The annual ‘In Print Art Book Fair’ in Jerusalem is celebrating all things print, putting books front and center with workshops, lectures, and showcases about the artwork of books

Everything from hard-cover volumes to out-of-print catalogs and special editions, the fair features a variety of works from more than 200 international exhibitors, including authors, designers, and celebrated bookbinders.

Jenna Romano, co-founder and director of the In Print Art Book Fair, spoke with i24NEWS about the fair’s third installment in Jerusalem.

“The fact that it's in Jerusalem makes it a very unique event. We’re the first and only art book fair of our kind in the city,” Romano said.

“It’s an amazing platform for showcasing the local artists… We’re able to highlight this city and the artistic scene and show off what the artistic community is working on.”

In Print is an independent organization that supports local artists working within the medium of print.

“There’s a renaissance. One of our mottos is ‘Print is not dead,' and we truly believe it,” Romano continued.

“Each year that we put this fair on… we are pleasantly surprised with the number of participants and work that we’re able to display,” she told i24NEWS.

Romano and her partner Danielle Gorodenzik work to cultivate international exchange within the art book industry by connecting international artists with local artists.

“Artbook fairs are all about the people, the networks, and the books. For people to have the ability to experience the art and talk with the artists,” Romano said.