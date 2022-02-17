Holocaust survivor becomes viral sensation on TikTok

Lev hopes to use his platform to combat hatred against Jewish users on the app

Gidon Lev, an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor, became a viral internet sensation for fighting antisemitism and sharing his story with the world on TikTok.

Lev, who has lived in Israel since 1959, was encouraged by his partner Julie to talk about his experience during the Holocaust and educate the next generation online.

“When I was a child, I was sent to a concentration camp (in) Terezin, just north of Prague,” the content creator told India Persaud on the i24NEWS show "Inside Israel."

“It was terrible. Hunger from morning to night, day in, day out.”

Most of Lev’s family did not return from the camp - 26 of his relatives died, and only him and his mother survived.

Through sharing his experience on the app, the content creator gained a large following.

“We learned to do TikTok ourselves, and as we are learning, we’re also getting better at it,” he said.

Lev now has over a quarter of a million followers on the platform for his account, called “thetrueadventures.”

“We were shocked at how many people liked us!” the survivor said.

He hopes to also use his platform to combat hatred against Jewish users on the app.

“There is something that really, really disturbs me," Lev said.

"So much racism, so much hate against Jewish people on TikTok.”

A link in Lev’s bio on the app provides Holocaust education resources for users and also directs TikTokers to the donations page for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.