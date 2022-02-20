Israel to allow entry for unvaccinated tourists from March 1

Bennett says 'This is the time to gradually open up what we were the first in the world to close'

Israel will grant entry to all tourists - both vaccinated and unvaccinated - starting March 1, the government announced on Sunday.

“We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity numbers, so this is the time to gradually open up what we were the first in the world to close,” Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced.

On Saturday, Israel’s Health Ministry reported a noticeably smaller amount of daily Covid cases, continuing a downward trend of infections in the country.

The declining number of cases prompted Israel’s officials to consider rolling back a number of Covid restrictions, paving the way for Sunday’s tourism announcement.

However, travelers visiting the country will still be required to conduct two negative PCR tests - one before boarding a flight to Israel, and one after visitors arrive in the state.

Covid struck a blow to Israel’s tourism sector, and although the number of visitors to the country is slowly increasing, levels still remain lower than those observed before the global pandemic.

In his announcement, Bennett also said that the country would continue to monitor the situation in order to stem the spread of new possible Covid mutations.

“At the same time, we will keep a finger on the pulse, and in case of a new variant, we will react quickly,” Israel’s premier added.