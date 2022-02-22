Jerusalem workshop preserves ancient art of printmaking

'We have a press machine from Britain we found two years ago which is 200 years old'

Arik Kilemnik, founder of the Jerusalem Print Workshop, spoke with i24NEWS on how he is keeping the ancient practice of printmaking alive and well through his art studio.

“I opened this workshop in 1974,” the 86-year-old told i24NEWS, adding that “At that time, there were only a few small workshops inside people’s homes, and if someone wanted to print a series of works, he had to go to Paris or Italy.”

Kilemnik’s studio is located within a four story building which dates back to the Ottoman era, but the building is not the only thing which makes his workshop historic - it is also home to a series of rare and remarkable printmaking artifacts.

“We have a press machine from Britain we found two years ago which is 200 years old,” the founder said.

A number of pieces of printmaking equipment featured in the workshop also carry storied pasts intertwined with Israel’s history.

“One of the rare items we have is the presser of Yoel Moshe Salomon - the famous Jewish pioneer,” Kilemnik told i24NEWS.

“He brought a presser from Italy in 1862 (and) he used the press to print the first Hebrew newspaper, ‘The Lebanon.'”

Another press in the studio, obtained from an artist in Kibbutz Nirim - a locality in Israel’s Negev, even endured a rocket strike from Gaza after a projectile struck the workshop there.

“The entire studio was destroyed, but the small press machine survived,” Kilemnik explained.

Since it's founding, the Jerusalem Print Workshop has gone on to host internationally acclaimed artists like Roy Lichtenstein while also drawing thousands of creators from across Israel.