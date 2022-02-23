Israel Prize awarded to Yoram Palti over cancer treatment development

'Prof. Palti’s achievements are a source of great pride for the State of Israel,' says the Education Minister

The 2022 Israel Prize in the Field of Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation will be awarded to Prof. Yoram Palti, Israel's Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton announced Wednesday.

Palti, a former professor of physiology and biophysics at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, was given the award for helping develop treatments that fight cancers using electric pulses, the prize's committee said, according to The Times of Israel.

“This breakthrough required thinking outside the box… and required Prof. Palti to face and change existing beliefs and perceptions in the field,” the panel wrote.

“Prof. Palti’s achievements are a source of great pride for the State of Israel and inspiration for the younger generations,” Shasha-Biton wrote on Twitter.

Prof. Roy Sivan, the president of the Technion, congratulated Palti.

Hadas Parush / Flash90 A view of the campus of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on February 19, 2019.

“We are very proud and happy of the important recognition and the prestigious award to Prof. Palti, who not only developed a new technology but also a new approach to cancer treatment - an approach that does not involve chemotherapy and other pharmacological treatments," he said, according to ToI.

“Prof. Palti’s work is a wonderful example of a combination of engineering and medicine - a combination that is one of the biggest features of the Technion. Prof. Palti is an example and role model for the rare ability to translate science into applications that are beneficial to humanity, through a combination of in-depth research and entrepreneurship.”

The Israel Prize, first awarded in 1953, is one of the country's highest honors. It's presented in four categories - the humanities, science, culture and lifetime achievement.