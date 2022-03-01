Israel: 'Tinder Swindler' sued by Leviev family

The plaintiffs are named as four as Leviev's children as well as the family company, LLD Diamonds USA LTD

The star of the popular Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler" is being sued by the family of Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev for posing as his son and appropriating the family name, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Filed in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, the plaintiffs are named as four of Leviev's children as well as the family company, LLD Diamonds USA LTD.

“For a long time he presented a false impression that he is the son of Lev Leviev, receiving multiple benefits (including material), all of it through deceit and falsehoods, because he is a member of the Leviev family, and because his family (Leviev) will pay and bear the costs of these benefits,” the criminal complaint said, according to The Times of Israel.

Shimon Hayut, who presented himself as Simon Leviev, damaged the family name, lawyer Guy Ophir told Channel 12. Ophir noted any money received from Hayut in the case will be donated to his victims.

The nearly two-hour documentary "The Tinder Swindler" was released on February 2 and landed on top of the global weekly viewing chart, telling the story of several women who were conned by Hayut.

Hayut was able to develop a complex Ponzi scheme in which he would spend money that he swindled from a previous woman on his current victim.

Over the years Hayut stole $10 million, the series estimated.