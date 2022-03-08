Far from war: Ukrainian, Russian performers share Israeli stage

'We are not to blame - we are capable, just like before, of bringing beauty to the whole world'

Despite the conflict driving strife between their homelands, traveling Ukrainian and Russian circus performers work together for a stellar performance on the Israeli leg of their international tour.

“We are not politicians, we are performers,” Circus on Ice performer Yevgeny Moskaliov from Dnipro, Ukraine, told i24NEWS.

“We are all brothers and sisters here, we have agreed that we won’t have contradictions.”

Though performers may differ in perspective on the topic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are encouraged to set aside personal views for the sake of team cohesion during work hours.

“Outside of work, we can have a bit of disagreement, because it is an extremely difficult topic - but it has nothing to do with our job,” Moskaliov added.

Other troupe members expressed concern for those working in Russia’s entertainment sector, fearing that performers could be stigmatized and cut off from the rest of the world as a result of Moscow’s invasion.

“I don’t want cultural figures, entertainers, (and) athletes to suffer, because this is not our fault,” performer Daria Tarasova, from Saint Petersburg, Russia, told i24NEWS.

“In Russia, we have powerful sports and circus schools, and I wish Russian people were not isolated,” she explained.

“We are not to blame - we are capable, just like before, of bringing beauty to the whole world.”