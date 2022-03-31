Not just for wineries: Brewery produces Golan Heights beer

Barr says 'The name of the beer is the name of the stone from which the water comes'

A team of entrepreneurs in the Golan Heights are challenging a region known best for its wineries by leveraging the area’s high-quality springs to produce beers at the Golan Brewery.

“This brewery was opened in 2006 by three entrepreneurs who wanted to add another high-quality product to the ones already existing in the Golan Heights - like good wine, water, and olive oil,” Motti Barr, a Golan Brewery production manager, told i24NEWS.

The founders of the business were also looking to offer Israelis a new kind of brew - before the Golan Brewery was opened, “there was no local fresh, unfiltered, and non-pasteurized beer,” Barr said.

He explained that one reason why the team picked the Golan Heights is due to the area’s historic connection to beer making - ancient Egyptians and Sumerians produced the drink there thousands of years ago.

The beer produced at the Golan Brewery is named “Bazelet,” the Hebrew word for basalt - a type of volcanic rock found throughout the area’s springs.

“The name of the beer is the name of the stone from which the water comes,” Barr told i24NEWS.

The clean water at the Salukia spring in the Golan Heights was another factor which drew Golan Brewery to the site.

“Its water quality is very high, and since beer is made with 90 percent water, it's very important for the process,” the production manager said.