Henry Winkler brings 'Happy Days' to the Holy Land

US actor in Israel to film comedy series

Host of i24NEWS show "Holy Land Uncovered," Emily Frances, caught up with US actor Henry Winkler in Jerusalem during his visit to Israel.

"My first time in Israel. I'm so happy to be here," Winkler said.

The 76-year-old son of German Jewish immigrants found fame in Hollywood playing "The Fonz" on the American sitcom "Happy Days" in the 1970s and 1980s.

Now he is in the Jewish state to film “Chanshi,” a comedy series for the Israeli network HOT.

And what is Winkler's impression of Israel?

"It is delicious. It is friendly. It is safe."

