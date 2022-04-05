Ukraine’s Eurovision band calls for end to war at Israel event

'If every day you do something to end the war, this war will not happen in other countries'

The frontman for the group representing Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest called Tuesday for people across the world to protest Russia's invasion of his country, as he visited Israel.

"Our message is this: everyone who hears us, who knows about the situation in Ukraine, can help us even if he doesn't solve these issues," said Kalush Orchestra's Oleh Psiuk.

The group is one of 24 Eurovision acts visiting the country for a four-day "Israel Calling" promotional event.

"Everyone has social networks... everyone can just speak about it and write about it, tag people in social networks, talk about how to stop the war in Ukraine," he told reporters.

"If everyone does that, this war will end very soon," he added. "If every day you do something to end the war, this war will not happen in other countries."

The six members of Kalush - a favorite to win the Eurovision contest in the Italian city of Turin next month - needed to get special permission to leave Ukraine.

The visit was the first time since Russia's February 24 invasion that they could practice their Eurovision entry, hip-hop lullaby "Stefania," together in person after weeks of online rehearsals, Psiuk said.

Kalush Orchestra recorded their song contest "postcard" - a video clip showcasing Italian scenery - against a green-screen backdrop at the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The group arrived in Israel a day earlier after the semi-governmental body, which is primarily in charge of processing immigration for Jews abroad, facilitated their arrival for the event, a Jewish Agency spokeswoman told AFP.

They also met with dozens of thrilled Ukrainian refugees who immigrated to Israel, and performed two songs.