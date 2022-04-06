Israel: Independence Day event will not have fireworks, due to PTSD concerns

'The ceremony will emphasize the common good,' says Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper

Israel's main Independence Day ceremony, taking place on May 4, will not include a fireworks display for the first time, over concerns regarding the impact it has on those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Chili Tropper, Israel's Culture and Sports Minister, announced this at a press conference, calling on local authorities to also end their fireworks displays.

"The ceremony will emphasize the common good,” Tropper said, according to The Times of Israel, declaring that “the torch-lighting ceremony belongs to everyone, in every political situation.”

Tropper said he envisioned "a kind of alternative ceremony, an alternative to the foul wind of degrading vulgarity and division that often blows throughout the year.” He also announced this year's theme: "One hand meets another."

The Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl includes soldiers doing foot drills and usually ends with a fireworks display. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to attend, but will not speak, a departure from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's custom.

For years, there have been concerns regarding the impact of the ceremony's fireworks on those with PTSD, as well as similar concerns regarding firecrackers on Purim.

The head of the Efrat settlement local council, Oded Ravivi, backed the decision, according to Maariv, pledging that there would be no displays of fireworks in his jurisdiction.