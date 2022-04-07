Canneseries crowns Israeli series 'The Lesson'

Series traces repercussions of a political discussion that degenerates between a teacher and his student

The Israeli series "The Lesson," a social drama illustrating political tensions in this country, won the prize for best long series and the prize for interpretation at the Canneseries festival in southeastern France on Wednesday.

After six days of screenings and meetings, the festival, in its fifth edition, also crowned the Belgian production "Hacked" for best short series. The show addresses the theme of cyber-harassment in schools.

The juries rewarded very different works, proving, according to the artistic director of the festival, Albin Lewi, the "great variety" of the selected series.

“The Lesson," a “social phenomenon” in Israel according to Lewi, traces the repercussions of a political discussion which degenerates between a professor and his student, at a time when social networks and disinformation exacerbate tensions.

Maya Landsmann, who plays the heroine, received the prize for best performance.

In 2018, another Israeli series was crowned, "When Heroes Fly."

The touching Quebec dramedy "Audrey's Back," about a woman emerging from a 16-year-old coma, received the Dior Grand Prix and the special interpretation prize.

The German science fiction series "Souls," where several temporalities collide, won the prizes for best screenplay, notably by Alex Eslam, and for best music.

The prize for high school students was finally awarded to the Norwegian series "Afterglow," a favorite of many festivalgoers.