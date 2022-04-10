Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre welcomes Palm Sunday worshipers

'We have a lot of pilgrims, a lot of local Christians. We are very happy'

Hundreds of worshipers, both locals and visitors from abroad, gathered at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre to attend Palm Sunday mass in-person following years of restrictions prompted by the global pandemic.

“After two years of Covid, of restrictions, of closed churches, today we are in a normal atmosphere,” Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told Reuters.

“We have a lot of pilgrims, a lot of local Christians. We are very happy. For us, it's a kind of resurrection.”

Though Israel opened its skies to international visitors, attendance at the Christian holy site remains small as tourism in the country begins to recover from years of Covid restrictions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513076983827156992 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Athanasius Macora, a Franciscan monk who represents the Catholics at an inter-church body which negotiates disputes at the Holy Sepulchre, said the number of visitors on Sunday stood at around 20 percent of past usual attendance at Holy Week ceremonies.

“Normally, where I am, we would have had seven to 10 groups a day, and now we're averaging two,” the official said.

Unperturbed by the smaller turnout, those visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre from overseas expressed joy at their chance to travel to the Christian holy site.

“I never believed I would visit the holy land,” Francisca Teresinha de Jesus Fernandes Farias, an 85-year-old traveler from Brazil, said.