Eurovision artists perform in Israel ahead of song contest

'It is my first time in Israel, and visiting Jerusalem has been an amazing experience so far' Muscat says

Ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, a number of participating artists traveled to perform their songs in Israel as part of an event held by the country’s Tourism Ministry.

The entertainers held concerts as part of the promotional festival, known as “Israel Calling,” and they even enjoyed a tour of Jerusalem during their visit.

Janis Petersons, a musician with Latvia’s Eurovision band “Citi Zeni,” spoke with i24NEWS on his trip to Israel, and marveled at the country’s sunny weather.

“We’re very happy to be in Jerusalem today, and in Israel in general. It’s so warm here!” he said.

“We’re loving this. There’s snow in Latvia now, so it's completely different.”

Another visiting singer, Malta’s Eurovision contestant Emma Muscat, said she is touring the sites of the Old City for the first time.

“It is my first time in Israel, and visiting Jerusalem has been an amazing experience so far,” she told i24NEWS.

Ukraine’s Eurovision entry, the six-member rap group “Kalush Orchestra,” held concerts during the Israel Calling event as a symbol of hope for their war-torn home country.

“Ukraine is keeping the spirit, the lifted spirit, because we know that we’re standing for the truth, we’re standing for the light, for the good,” Oksana Skybinska, a musician with the group, told i24NEWS.

“That’s why being together with all other countries… [and being] united is the most important thing these days.”