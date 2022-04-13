Israeli Eurovision participation in jeopardy amid strike at Foreign Affairs Ministry

Security of Israeli delegation to Turin, Italy not guaranteed

Due to a strike at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Israeli candidate for Eurovision, Michael Ben David, will not be able to participate in the competition which will take place from May 10 in the Italian city of Turin.

According to a Kan Broadcaster tweet on Tuesday, the security of the Israeli delegation is not guaranteed at this time.

“At this time, due to the Foreign Ministry strike affecting security protocols, the Israeli delegation will not be attending Eurovision in Turin,” the tweet read.

The head of the public relations firm representing the artist, however, said he hoped that the Foreign Ministry and the Shin Bet (Israeli Internal Security Service) "will be able to resolve the security issues and that the Israeli delegation will be able to travel," according to the Maariv newspaper .

"Michael works hard and spends most of his time rehearsing for the Eurovision Song Contest to give the best show and to represent the State of Israel with dignity on the biggest stage in the world, the stage of the Eurovision," said Zevik Dror.