Libya allegedly involved in 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Muammar Gaddafi supported the Palestinian terror attack that killed 11 Israelis, according to new report

A new report alleges Libya was involved in the terror attack that killed 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics nearly 50 years ago.

The report was released by a Dutch law firm on behalf of relatives of the Israeli victims as they requested $165 million in compensation from the Libyan state, according to Haaretz.

“We’re not in it for the money. We want justice and recognition,” Ankie Spitzer, widow of one of the victims, told the Israeli daily.

“The German government lied to us, concealed documents, and behaved cynically, refusing to take responsibility for its mistakes and negligence,” she said, referring to the $1 million compensation they received from Germany in the aftermath of the attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462487169822568450 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the new report, several events prior to the terror attack link Gaddafi’s regime to what occurred at the Olympics in September 1972.

Among others, the report noted that Yasser Arafat, former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and his deputy, Salah Khalaf, met with the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, asking him for financial help to carry out the attack.

German Intelligence files allegedly stated that Gaddafi had a special fund to finance Palestinian terror groups, and supported them with one million pounds sterling - corresponding to $50 million today.

Moreover, Palestinian terrorists were trained in Libya by Gaddafi’s intelligence service and army, and some of the terrorists used fake Libyan passports and smuggled weapons into Germany via Libyan diplomats, Haaretz reported.

September will be the 50th anniversary of the event. However, the bereaved families will boycott the event if they do not receive the demanded compensation.

“I’m 76 years old. For us, this is the last chance to see justice being served,” Spitzer told Haaretz.