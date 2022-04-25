Israeli artist draws on feminine motifs for tribal paintings

'It's called ‘In the Magic of Seven,’ because it’s seven chakras, seven energy, seven women'

Israeli artist Haya Hamalka draws on feminine and spiritual influences for her new series of seven paintings - which is now on display at the Tribal Art & Israeli Art Gallery in Tel Aviv.

“It's called ‘In the Magic of Seven,’ because it’s seven chakras, seven energy, seven women,” she told i24NEWS.

Hamalka creates her work using an unconventional canvas - burlap coffee bags - to add elements of texture and greater dimension to each piece.

The artwork includes geometric prints and tribal patterns which take inspiration from chakras - points throughout the body which are used in a variety of ancient meditation practices.

Her pieces explore a number of themes from around the world, which contributes to the multicultural atmosphere offered by some of the gallery's other pieces.

“[The] connection between the traditional in Haya’s work is like the most natural [thing]... that you can imagine,” Dr. Galia Duchin Arieli, the gallery owner, told i24NEWS.

“It’s the same as what you see here,” she said, and pointed to another artwork in the gallery which depicted a number of people merged together to form a complete piece.

“It shows all the past, and all the future, and all the present people that… [combine] together, and they are like a tree,” Arieli told i24NEWS.