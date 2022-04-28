Report: Israel’s Eurovision singer set for contest after solution found

Michael Ben David and the first half of the delegation will reportedly depart for Italy on Sunday

After a strike at the Foreign Ministry jeopardized Michael Ben David’s Eurovision participation, a solution was reportedly found, and the singer is set to represent Israel in Italy.

Earlier in the month, Israel’s official Eurovision Twitter account announced that “the Israeli delegation will not be attending Eurovision in Turin” because a strike at the country’s Foreign Ministry impacted security protocols.

But after an intervention by Israel’s Shin Bet security service, the matter was allegedly resolved, according to a media report first published by Channel 12.

The Eurovision delegation will be split into two groups, sources familiar with the matter informed Channel 12.

The first group, which will be led by Michael Ben David, will depart for Italy on Sunday, and the second half of the delegation will leave on May 8.

Members of the delegation were also instructed to take a number of precautions in accordance with necessary security protocols, including avoiding ordering room service and other safety measures.

Ben David, a local of the central Israeli city Petah Tikvah, is set to perform his song “I.M” at the international contest in Turin.

Though his predecessor Eden Alene finished in 17th place during last year’s Eurovision, she broke records by singing a B6 whistle note - the highest note ever performed during the contest.