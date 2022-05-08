Maroon 5 visits Western Wall before concerts in Tel Aviv

The band will play two concerts at Hayarkon Park on Tuesday

The American pop-rock band Maroon 5 stopped by the Western Wall in Jerusalem ahead of their concerts at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, The Jerusalem Post reported.

As the Grammy-winning band announced its coming concert in Israel in February, the tickets were sold out immediately, making the band add an extra concert on Tuesday.

On Instagram, the lead singer Adam Levine posted videos from his balcony in Tel Aviv, saying that the city is “even more special than I imagined.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523279603837673479 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Like other international artists performing in Israel, Maroon 5 was criticized by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement (BDS), requesting the band to cancel its performance.

It stated that the American band should "respect the Palestinian picket line" and not "artwash apartheid," stressing that the concert will be held on the "ruins" of a former Palestinian village.

"The park where the show is due to take place is built over the ruins of the ethnically cleansed Palestinian village of Jarisha, depopulated within living memory, almost 74 years ago," the movement stated on its website.

However, the band refused the request from the BDS and will perform in Tel Aviv as part of its world tour, The Jerusalem Post reported.

This year’s winner of the Israel Next Star competition, Tomer Greenberg, will perform ahead of Maroon 5.