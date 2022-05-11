Maroon 5 rocks Tel Aviv with 2 sold-out shows at Hayarkon Park

'I’ve never been to Israel before and I have to tell you, this place is incredible'

Maroon 5 won over Tel Aviv with two sold-out performances at the city's Hayarkon Park on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The American pop rock back from Los Angeles was in Israel for their first concert in the Jewish state and frontman Adam Levine was vocal about his excitement to visit the country.

“I’ve never been to Israel before and I have to tell you, this place is incredible,” Levine told the massive crowd of 55,000 at Monday's concert.

Levine got concertgoers involved early after opening the nearly two-hour set with 2010 hit "Moves Like Jagger."

“Oh man, hello Tel Aviv! I want to hear you!” Levine called out.

The band also performed acoustic versions of “Payphone” and “Won’t Go Home Without You.”

Levine called up a special guest for the song “Sunday Morning,” Tel Aviv street performer Coral Bismuth.

The Grammy-winning band stopped by the Western Wall in Jerusalem ahead of their concerts.