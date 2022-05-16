Tel Aviv University honors journalist who exposed Harvey Weinstein

New York Times correspondent Jodi Kantor receives honorary degree from Israeli institution

Tel Aviv University last Thursday awarded an honorary degree to American journalist Jodi Kantor who exposed the sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The New York Times reporter received the degree in recognition of "her courageous exposé of sexual harassment that gave rise to the worldwide #MeToo movement and transformed a generation; her numerous accolades as a celebrated writer, including the Pulitzer Prize; and her commitment to social justice rooted in Jewish and universal values."

Another 10 individuals and an organization also received honorary degrees at the evening ceremony held at the Miriam and Adolfo Smolarz Auditorium on the Tel Aviv campus as part of the 2022 Board of Governors Meeting.

In addition, the honorary degree was bestowed upon Prof. Katalin Karikó, developer of the mRNA-based vaccine platform for COVID-19 and other diseases; Sir Michael Victor Berry, theoretical physicist; Prof. Bernd Huber, President of Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) of Munich.; Prof. Cornelia Bargmann, influential neurobiologist and geneticist; Eric J. Gertler, public service and business leader; James S. Gertler, philanthropist and business leader; Prof. Jehuda Reinharz, path-breaking scholar of Jewish history; Prof. Jurgen Renn, expert on evolution of knowledge; and Solomon Lew, industry leader and philanthropist.

The Honorary Fellowship was awarded to the Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York and the George S. Wise medal awarded to Mark J. Carney, former governor of the Banks of England and Canada.

Kantor received the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for her reporting on the Weinstein scandal.

The former film producer was convicted last year on one count of third-degree rape and one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes.