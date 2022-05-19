The different periods of Frida Kahlo's life will be uniquely projected on 1,000 square meters

For the first time in Israel, an exceptional exhibition in sound and light will be dedicated to the life of the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The exhibition will be held at THE CUBE complex - located in Peres Park in Holon on the outskirts of Tel Aviv - having been a resounding success in more than 30 cities around the world, with more than 5 million visitors. It will run from May 26 to August 31.

Co-created with the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a digital art center in Spain, the event was imported to Israel at a cost of over $1.8 million.

An artistic journey

The different periods of Frida Kahlo's life will be projected in a unique way on a thousand square meters of walls, and some of her works will be displayed in 360 degrees, giving the viewer an unforgettable experience.

Sounds, quotations, lights, colors, period photos or even drawings and portraits will immerse the visitor in the universe of the most popular Mexican artist in the world. In total, more than 150 of her works will be on display.

"The accessibility of culture to the public is a very important value although it is not an integral part of the school curriculum. However, this is not an exhibition in the artistic sense of the term, because it does not present original works but offers impressive visual production and is more akin to an audio-visual spectacle," interdisciplinary artist Leor Grady told i24NEWS.

"To a great extent, this way of proceeding cannot substitute visits to a gallery or a museum which exhibits the fascinating original work of Frida Kahlo," he continued, adding that a similar production will also be presented soon at the Ramat Gan museum.

Frida Kahlo, an art icon

Internationally acclaimed Frida Kahlo was born in Coyoacán, Mexico in 1907. After a horrific bus accident at the age of 18, she taught herself to paint while recovering from being bedridden for long months, having undergone multiple operations.

Her works were marked by this tragic event and become a real escape allowing her to express her unhappiness.

Married to the artist Diego Rivera, known worldwide for his murals, Frida also quickly became a symbol of her country abroad, thanks to her artistic originality imbued with small touches of Mexican culture.

Self-portraits also have a prominent place in her work, directly reflecting her suffering and disability.

According to Yael Gilat, professor and president of the Association for the Study of Female Art and Gender in Israel, it is important to find "a way to bring the viewer and the artist closer together without making the work a pretext to publicize cultural events.”

“Frida Kahlo had herself refused to enter categories when she was invited by André Breton to attend an exhibition of surrealist artists. It is therefore crucial to respect the original works in their dimensions and materials,” Yael told i24NEWS.

"Frida Kahlo comes from a different tradition and even during the period of the expansion of monumental murals, she maintained the human dimension and the intimate connection with the works, both because of her disability, but also because of her spiritual perception of art.”

“However, it seems that the exposure and the variety of technological tools at her disposal only intensify the commercialization that has been going on for many years regarding the creation of Frida," she concluded.

Some art critics in Israel have already pointed the finger at the "commercialization" of Frida Kahlo's work at the expense of the purely artistic approach.

Tickets are available online on the exhibition website, starting at 109 shekels ($32).