Brazilian artist's 'Golda Meir' bust on display in Israel

'I love this country and especially Golda Meir. Everything that she did for the country.'

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Rodrigo Castro Artilheiro exhibited post-traumatic stress symptoms following the passing of his father.

His goal is to help others with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and autism to discover the positive impacts of sculpting.

His work is highlighted in museums and other places around the world.

Artilheiro recently visited Israel to unveil a bust of legendary Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. It is at Ben Gurion University Plaza in Be'er Sheva.

The sculptor sat down at the i24NEWS studios at Jaffa Port for an interview to discuss his connections with Israel.

"I'm a big fan of this country. I love this country and especially Golda Meir. Everything that she did for the country."

Watch the full interview: