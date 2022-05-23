Tel Aviv hosts Israel's largest food festival after 2-year Covid break

Dozens of restaurants from across the country offering their dishes at 'Tel Aviv Eat'

Tel Aviv in recent years has become somewhat of a destination for foodies around the world as some of its chefs have become more globally renowned.

The city's number one food festival and biggest food festival in all of Israel is called Tel Aviv Eat and this week it returns after a two-year Covid break.

Natasha Kirtchuk, anchor of the i24NEWS show "Israel Business Beat" was on the scene at the seaside Charles Clore Park on Monday night to take a bite out of it.

Dozens of restaurants from across the country were in the White City offering their dishes.

Get a taste of the mouth-watering event on the Mediterranean coast: