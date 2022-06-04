A coexistence promoting theater in Israel's largest Bedouin city

Al-Yamama theater aims to create connections between Jews and Arabs following 2021's intercommunal violence

Bringing coexistence between Jews and Arabs to the fore in Israel: this was the objective of Ilan Popko and Kaid Abu Latif when they created the al-Yamama theater.

Their project began May 14, 2021 in Rahat, the largest Bedouin city in Israel - or anywhere else in the world - in the midst of an 11 day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Born amid intercommunal violence in mixed Israeli towns, al-Yamama strives to prove that only cooperation and cultural actions on the ground are the right path to a lasting understanding between peoples.

"Faced with the surge of violence during this difficult period that we experienced, my teammate Kaid and I, who come from the artistic milieu, decided not to sit idly by," Ilan Popko, co-director of al-Yamama, told i24NEWS. "We therefore set up this project by bringing together talents in Rahat to build a local breeding ground and then grow this creative platform,"

Educate the younger generations

Removed from political considerations, the objective of this unique theater is to strengthen culture in the south of the country by making it accessible to all, thanks to plays that offer a real reflection of the world around us.

The aim is also to raise awareness of theatrical culture from an early age, emphasizing the importance of art in the construction of the individual.

Ilan Popko Aplay for children from the al-Yamama theater in Rahat, Israel

"For us, the theater is not only plays, it is also the training of our young people and the development of their cultural awakening. We wish to perform in as many places as possible, whether in schools, in organizations or in any other place likely to reach the public and thus rally citizens to our cause," Popko said.

The play "The Machine," inspired by Franz Kafka's book, The Penal Colony, and produced by al-Yamama, was a resounding success at the Acre Festival last fall.

Plays for children are also presented in the Arabic-speaking schools of Rahat. But for Ilan, these performances must be able to be performed just as well in the Hebrew locales of Raanana, or even in Petah Tikva and Tel-Aviv. The team works in particular to adapt them for the Jewish public of the Israeli cities.

Ilan Popko Kaid Abu Latif, in the play "The Machine," Israel

"When we performed the children's play, we got so many compliments from the teachers and children, they even asked us why we hadn't done it sooner. It's so encouraging to see the enthusiasm of the students who discover a stage and the actors for the first time and who marvel at it," said Popko.

Get Rahat out of the clichés

Rahat, located a few miles from Be'er Sheva in the south of Israel, is the victim of clichés which only tell a fraction of its reality: honor killings, thefts, violence or even poverty are mostly attributed to it. Ilan Popko and Kaid Abu Latif focus precisely on restoring the city's image and revealing its wealth to the Israeli public. Many conferences and seminars also take place in Rahat.

"I want to bring Rahat's troupe all over the country, because unfortunately stereotypes are very present today. When people hear about Rahat, they automatically think of negative things and that has to change. It's essential for me to export the Bedouin culture, so that the wider population discovers it through events where Jews and Arabs are brought together," Popko explained.

In cooperation with the Dimona Theater, al-Yamama organized an event last summer to introduce Bedouin culture to the Jewish community.

Erez Bakar Discovery evening of Bedouin culture in Dimona, Israel, August 18, 2021

"To my great regret, people do not know much about Rahat and ignorance breeds distrust. But I am convinced that through culture, we can advance coexistence between peoples," Popko said.

"When we offer common activities to the public, the thought also gradually evolves and this is how we will manage to change mentalities,” he concluded.

In the future, Popko hopes to expand al-Yamama throughout Israel as well as give it international recognition.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for i24NEWS' French site.