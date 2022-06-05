Vegan cheese seller gives Shavuot holiday a new twist

Nut-based cheese coated with local spices makes the traditional Shavuot table stand out

Jews began celebrating the holiday of Shavuot on Saturday evening, enjoying the traditional dairy feast rich with different types of cheese.

But what are vegans eating during the holiday?

They are eating nut-based cheese coated with a variety of local spices, which makes the traditional Shavuot table stand out with unusual colors and flavors.

"Today I'm making vegan cheese, filled and coated with different types of interesting ingredients. Making a nut-based cheese is quite different than making a dairy one."

Watch vegan cheese-making in action: