Israel: Antisemitic inscriptions found in Holocaust museum

Phrases like 'Zionists=Nazis' and 'Cursed Zionists, your end is near' plastered throughout Mount Zion museum

Antisemitic graffiti was discovered at the Holocaust Museum on Mount Zion in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Phrases like "Zionists=Nazis” and "Zionists are responsible for the Holocaust" were among the inscriptions written in marker on a tombstone, a wall, and other places in the museum.

A photo released by Israel police showed a baby-diaper-changing station that had “Cursed Zionists, your end is near” graffitied on it, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Authorities opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators of the hate messages.

Antisemitic messages being plastered in public spaces is nothing new – last month, two Holocaust memorials in Lithuania were vandalized with antisemitic, pro-Russian slurs amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Mount Zion Holocaust Museum, inaugurated in 1949, was the first museum created in Israel in memory of the Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide.

Ashes of the estimated 50,000 victims of the Oranienburg concentration camp in Germany as well as Torah scrolls desecrated by the Nazis were interred at the site.

Unlike Yad Vashem – the official Holocaust memorial established in 1953 on Mount Herzl intended to symbolize rebirth after destruction – the Chief Rabbinate chose Mount Zion as the site of the Holocaust Museum because of its proximity to the Tomb of David.

The dark atmosphere of the museum, in which dank cave-like rooms are lit by candles, evokes the Holocaust as a continuation of the death and destruction that befell Jewish communities throughout the ages.