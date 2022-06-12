Israel joins EU’s 'Creative Group,' settlements excluded

The EU will invest heavily in Israeli artists who initiate cross-cultural events with European artists

Israel on Sunday announced that it will join the European Union’s ‘Creative Europe’ program, which promotes cultural cooperation between artists in member nations.

At a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel’s government approved that the state would participate through 2027, The Times of Israel reported.

'Creative Europe' offers around $2.6 billion every seven years toward films, visual art, literature, and other creative works. As part of the program, the EU will invest heavily in artists from Israel and across Europe who initiate cross-cultural events with each other.

The initiative is a way for Europe to promote its cultural sphere on the international stage, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

Israel – which is reportedly paying a yearly admission fee of almost $1.7 million – considers the program essential in increasing its cooperation with Europe and developing Israel’s cultural scene, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

The move garnered negative responses from Israeli settler groups and regional council heads in the West Bank, as the EU insisted on excluding Jewish settlements from the program due to the bloc’s position that they are on occupied territory.

Included in the agreement was a “territorial clause” that only recognized sovereign Israeli territories, The Post reported.

Projects beyond the Green Line – in east Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights in northern Israel – are not eligible for funding.

“As someone who prioritized improving Israel-EU relations from day one, this is the first, tangible step that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid can show,” Maya Sion-Tzidkiyahu, an expert on Israel-Europe relations.