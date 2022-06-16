Israeli maestro woos fans in off-limits Iran

'Persian, Iranian culture is a huge inspiration for me,' says Mark Eliyahu

Mark Eliyahu sat and tuned his ancient Persian violin-like "kamanci" in a yurt in northern Israel - but many of his biggest fans are in Iran, a country he cannot visit.

Eliyahu's ethereal music, partly inspired by his Jewish roots from the Dagestan region of the Caucasus, is gaining recognition in Israel.

Yet despite the bitter hostility between the Israeli government and Tehran, which cut ties in the wake of the 1979 Iranian revolution, he also has a growing following among Iranians.

"Persian, Iranian culture is a huge inspiration for me," said Eliyahu, who composed the soundtrack for the spy thriller series "Tehran."

"One of my biggest dreams is to go to Iran, to study there and meet this culture for real, because I feel very connected to it."

That connection was obvious this week as he performed an open-air show under a full moon in Istanbul.

The Turkish metropolis is a unique meeting place for Israelis and Iranians, despite Israel warning its citizens this week to leave Turkey "as soon as possible" over the threat of Iranian attacks.

Security at the venue was stepped up in response, but that didn't stop Iranian bio-engineering student Farnaz, 29, from enjoying the show.

"When I listen to his music, at times, I get goosebumps," she said. "That's why I love him."

She was one of some 3,000 fans, including Iranian and Turkish women dressed in everything from summer dresses to conservative headscarves, smiling and swaying to the music.

Eliyahu, 39, was born in Dagestan, now part of Russia, a region heavily influenced over the centuries by both Turkic and Persian culture.

As a child, he moved with his Jewish parents to Israel as the Soviet Union collapsed.

With a composer as a father and concert pianist for a mother, he picked up the classical violin as a child before moving to Athens as a teenager to study Turkish and Greek music.

It was there that he heard the music of the kamanci - pronounced "kamanja" - an ancient bowed instrument with obscure origins somewhere in Asia.

"It was the first time I heard the sound I had heard forever inside myself, the first time I heard it with my ears," he said. "I was enlightened."